Premier Su praises Taiwan’s ranking in global freedom report

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) praised the “joint efforts of the Taiwanese people,” following the release of the annual “Freedom in the World Report” issued by Freedom House that ranked Taiwan the second freest country in Asia.

According to the latest edition on Wednesday, Taiwan received 94 points, right behindJapan. Asked about the ranking, Su said Taiwanese should be very proud of receiving such a high score from the organization and claimed it was a pertinent and appropriate praise for Taiwan.

There are reportedly two indicators in Freedom House’s 2021 Freedom in the World report. Regarding our “Political Rights,” Taiwan scored 38 points out of 40.

Su said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries have put in place measures that could violate people’s freedom in order to prevent further spread of the virus, resulting in more than 50 countries being listed as “not free” in 2020.

The number of “not free” countries in 2020 also became the highest reported in 15 years.

The report also specifically pointed out Taiwan as one of the best-performing democracies in Asia. Among other highlights, the government has curbed the pandemic with amazing efficiency and is not afraid of the threat of the Chinese regime, the report said.

Su believes that as Taiwan only transformed from an authoritarian system to a democratic one in a span of short years, it was not easy to gain such recognition from the international community.

In preventing the spread of COVID-19 through democratic means, Taiwan became one of the safest places in the world, Su said, adding that it was the combined efforts of every Taiwanese.