穿越時空在森林中見傳奇人物！全台最大神木聚落就在這裡 | Divine Trees Garden houses largest hinoki forest in Taiwan

Taipei Walker報導，宜蘭力麗馬告生態園區內的「神木園」是亞洲地區面積最大的神木聚落，有近百棵樹齡超過千年的紅檜與扁柏，為台灣最珍貴的林木資產。

The Divine Trees Garden, located in Yilan’s Makauy Ecological Park, is the largest sacred tree garden in Asia, with nearly 100 thousand-year-old benihi and Hinoki, making it the most precious forest asset in Taiwan.

由於地處管制區，想參觀得先預約安排交通接駁，每天僅有3梯次，需團進團出，有半日遊、一日遊和二日遊供選擇。

Due to the traffic control, you have to make a reservation for shuttle bus before you visit the site.

There are only three tours per day, and there are half-day, one-day and two-day tours available.

園內的古老檜木林區設有長短兩條環狀步道，分別是2公里和0.9公里，可以依照時間、腳程來規劃路線。

The area with dozens of oldest Hinoki features two circular trails, 2 kilometers and 0.9 kilometers, respectively.

You can plan your route according to your time and physical strength.

最特別的是，其中51棵開放參觀的神木，將其樹齡、特性與當朝歷史人物做結合，遊走一圈古代聖賢名人都能見到。

Among other highlights, 51 of the sacred trees are open to the public while each tree is named as a historical figures according to its age.

You can see all the philosophers and the greatest leaders when you walk around.

例如孔子神木是一棵2千多年的紅檜，為園區內樹齡最年長；還有曹操、司馬遷、楊貴妃、成吉思汗等，相當有趣， 透過解說員生動的介紹讓人印象深刻，就像上了一堂歷史回顧課。

For example, the Confucius sacred tree, a benihi aged 2,000-year-old, is the oldest tree in the park.

You can find three trees named Cao Cao, Sima Qian, Yang Guifei, Genghis Khan, etc.

The lively tour is awe-inspiring like taking a history course.

神木園 | The Divine Trees Garden,

地址：宜蘭縣大同鄉台7 線 | No.6, Sec. 4, Taiya Rd., Datong Township,

Yilan County 267

電話：（02）2515-2128 | Phone : 02-25152128

營業時間：09：00 ～ 17：00 | Opening time : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

費用：570元／人、非住客770 元／人（含棲蘭山莊或明池山莊至神木園交通接駁、導覽解說）| Tour fee NT$570 per person (for those who live in the hotel) | NT$770 fper person (The fee includes the transportaion from Cilan Resort/Mingchih Resort to Divine Trees Garden