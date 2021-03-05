老外看台灣／台灣沈睡哈巴狗岩石超吸睛　老外讚：德國奇幻片主角｜Lucky creature from German fantasy film spotted in Taiwan’s rocky terrains

【看CP學英文】在台灣的外國人經常會被寶島上豐富的生態吸引，而近期一位外國網友更是開心地分享了一張酷似狗頭的大岩石，表示喚起了童年回憶，引來網友的共鳴。

Foreigners living in Taiwan are often attracted to the island’s rich ecology, and sometimes find scenes that remind them of home.

An expat recently shared a picture of a rock bearing a striking resemblance to a dog’s head, which evoked childhood memories and struck a chord with other social media users.

據中央社報導，此張照片為愛好攝影的網友「愛天樂」日前到嘉義縣梅山鄉瑞峯村「瑞峯橋」拍攝生毛樹溪中石頭，意外發現的大岩石，貼到臉書上後大獲好評，狗岩石也被讚非常「卡哇伊」。

According to CNA, the photo was originally captured by social media user “Ai Tien Le” (愛天樂) at the “Ruifeng Bridge” in Ruifeng Village, Meishan Township, Chiayi County.

They had gone to take pictures of the rocks in the stream, and accidentally came upon a large one, which they then posted on Facebook.

It received numerous positive comments, and the dog-shaped rock was also praised as very cute.

愛天樂表示，1月29日騎車到梅山瑞峯村，車停在「瑞峯橋」上往溪谷拍照，檢視照片後，竟然發約有2台轎車寬的河中大岩石，像極一隻大型犬趴在溪流喝水，不論是輪廓、眼睛、鼻子、嘴巴都像極了。

Ai Tien Le explained that they had traveled to the area on Jan. 29, and parked their car at the top of the river.

However, after further inspection, they realized that the big boulder in the middle of the river closely resembled that of a dog which fell asleep sipping the river’s water.

此照片被轉發到外國網友社團後意外地再次掀起熱議，然而這次卻是因為許多人表示狗頭岩非常像1984年德國經典奇幻冒險電影《大魔域》中的幸運龍Falkor。

The photo also attracted the attention of foreign social media users who claimed that the “dog” actually looked like the lucky dragon “Flalkor” in the 1984 German fantasy film “The Neverending Story.”

幸運龍在電影中為一隻身體佈滿鱗片卻有一顆和善的狗頭的野獸，在劇情中也會幫助小男孩突破重圍，成為許多人最愛的角色之一。

In the movie, Falkor had the body of a dragon complete with scales, with a benevolent dog’s head. It also played a huge part in the film, helping the young boy complete his adventures, becoming a beloved character of many.

神似Falkor的岩石在台灣出現讓外國網友感到非常興奮，其中一位表示很開心終於知道幸運龍的葬身地，而狗頭岩如今有新身份，日後或許將引起更多電影迷親自前往。

The Falkor-like boulder received widespread attention online with one commenting that they are happy to know its final resting place.

With the boulder’s new identity, fans of the movies will surely trek to the area to see for themselves the legendary character of their childhood.