外媒關注台灣綠鬣蜥遭殘殺！動保團體籲政府加強宣導 | Attacks on Taiwan’s invasive iguanas draw international attention

【看CP學英文】「美洲綠鬣蜥」十年前被引進台灣作為寵物，後因體型龐大遭棄養，在南部大量繁殖，影響農作物生長。在地政府推野外移除計畫，去年起開始鼓勵民眾捕捉綠鬣蜥。

The green iguanas have been introduced to Taiwan as a pet ten years ago, but was later abandoned due to their large size. The number of iguanas has since proliferated in the south, affecting the growth of crops.

Since last year, the local government has been encouraging people to catch green iguanas by promoting the removal program of non-native species.

然而，政府對於移除計畫毫無規範法規，近日傳出有民眾以鞭炮、自製弓箭射殺綠鬣蜥，引起外媒關注。

However, the government has no rules and regulations for the removal program. Some people reportedly set off firecrackers in iguanas and shot them with bows and arrows, drawing concern from foreign media.

根據《衛報》報導，台灣屢傳有民眾將炮竹塞到綠鬣蜥的嘴巴、甚至以弓箭射殺，引起動保團體抗議，呼籲政府盡速制訂外來入侵動物移除相關規範。

The Guardian reported on Friday that the images of killing iguanas had caused protests from animal protection groups that call on the government to implement regulations on the removal of invasive animals as soon as possible.

台灣動物社會研究會週三召開記者會表示，地方政府組織鼓勵民眾參與獵捕行動，卻未制定詳細人道捕捉規範，導致動物遭受虐待殺害。

The Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (East) said on Wednesday that local and provincial government campaigns encourage people to remove invasive animals, but lack guidelines suggesting humane methods for people to refer to.

對此，林務局表示，捕捉規範都有跟專家學者討論制定，但相關內容尚未公開，未來將研擬公開這些外來物種的捕捉方式。

In this regard, the Forestry Bureau said on Wednesday that it has discussed the regulations of capturing invasive species with experts.

However, the relevant rules have not yet been made public, the Forestry Bureau said.

The representative stressed that the government would consider publishing the rules.

林務局補充道，針對綠鬣蜥，預計今年4月會再請屏東科大野生動物保育所副教授陳添喜再跟各縣市政府加強宣導、教育訓練。

The Forestry Bureau added that for the iguana, the government will ask Chen Tien-hsi, an associate professor at the Institute of Wildlife Conservation of National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, to step up publicity and education training in cooperation with the local governments.

至於網路流傳綠鬣蜥被虐殺的案件，農委會表示，縣市政府都有收集事證，有涉及違反都會進行調查。

As for green iguana being abused and killed spread on the Internet, the animal welfare officials said that the county and city governments have collected evidence and would investigate any acts of cruelty.