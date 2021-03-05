老外看台灣／白俄羅斯型男七歲來台扎根　曝學中文最困難的四個字｜Belarus native shares experience of growing up in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】身為「外國人」，在台灣長大總會面對無數的挑戰，其中學習新的語言、適應新文化和面對並定義自己的身份皆為決定性的里程碑。

Growing up in Taiwan as a “foreigner” has many challenges, with learning a new language, adapting to a new culture, and coming to terms with one’s own identity being of defining importance.

毅力雅是一位19歲白俄羅斯裔學生，七歲時與家人搬來台灣定居。

Ilya, a 19-year-old Belarus student in Taiwan came to the country when he was 7 years old.

與YouTuber歐亞力的訪問中，毅力雅表示小時候因為有氣喘，父母經常舉家遷移，找尋舒適的環境定居。

During an interview with YouTuber Lex (歐亞力), Ilya revealed that his family moved often because of his asthamtic condition.

他四歲時，全家從白俄羅斯搬到中國，爾後遷移到台灣。

When he was 4, the family moved from Belarus to China, and later settled in Taiwan.

毅力雅說道，四年級時開始認真接觸到中文，雖然小學在雙語學校上課，國中和高中都在一般國立學校就讀。

Ilya said that he started learning Chinese when he entered fourth grade, and though he attended a bilingual school in his elementary school years, he was later admitted into local junior high and senior high schools in Taiwan.

對毅力雅，國高中課程最難的非「國文」莫屬，他表示剛開始上課時，他完全不懂「成語」。

To Ilya, the hardest part of the curriculum was definitely Chinese, and he added that when he first began lessons, he could not understand the uses of “Chengyu.”

由四個字組成的成語通常會根據典故，言簡意賅的涵括了各種寓意。

The traditional Chinese idiom which consists of 4 Chinese characters usually reference a story from the past and can encompass a wide range of situations depending on the characters used.

毅力雅和歐亞力表示他們都不太理解，而毅力雅也說他當時認為國文課很難，因為課程中提到很多歷史，讓身為外國人的他很難捉模。

Ilya and Lex both admitted that they couldn’t understand it, and Ilya went on to say he thought Chinese lessons were also difficult in that it references a lot of Chinese history which was hard for him as a “foreigner” to grasp.

在台灣居住將近13年的他，已視自己為道地的台灣人，但他也知道在其他人眼中，他永遠會是一位外國人。

After living in Taiwan for almost 13 years, Ilya said he sees himself as Taiwanese, but also acknowledged that in certain ways, he’ll always be a “foreigner” to the eyes of locals.

毅力雅的中文非常流利，不過思考時還是會用俄語。

Ilya said Mandarin is his “go-to” language, but admits that he thinks in Russian.

接近訪談的尾聲，當被問及如果可以改變台灣一件事，他會改變什麼時，毅力雅選擇改善台灣的交通或天氣，因為他覺得尖峰時間的車流量真的太駭人了！

Near the end of the interview, when asked if he could change some things about Taiwan, what it would be, Ilya said probably the traffic or weather as it gets too crowded during rush hours.

