網美準備好衝陽明山！繡球花即將大爆發 | #Instaworthy Calla Lily & Hydrangea Festival to kick off at Yangmingshan

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，每年春末夏初之際，Instagram上總會被陽明山「海芋、繡球花」瘋狂洗版。今年竹子湖海芋、繡球花季將在3月26日開跑，並且預計現場將提早開花。

Every year at the end of spring, you will see many Instaworthy photos of “calla lilies and hydrangeas” in Yangmingshan, Taipei.

The good news is that the flowers are expected to bloom early.

當地的觀光農場每年都絞盡腦汁、拚創意推出吸睛的打卡造景，曾經有過盪鞦韆、透明玻璃鞦韆、花牆、天使翅膀等吸引網美們前去合影。

Every year, the local farms have been trying to come up with eye-catching art installations.

There have been swinging swings, glass swings, flower walls, angel wings, etc. to attract tourists to take pictures.

計畫要前去賞花的民眾可以隨時關注台北市產發局的消息。

For those who plan to go visiting flowers, make sure to keep an eye on the news from the Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government.

想要到陽明山賞海芋，你可以從捷運石牌站搭乘小 8 及 128 路公車、捷運北投站搭乘 小9 及 129 路公車、捷運劍潭站與周邊地區搭乘 109 、 111 、紅 5 及 260，或於台北車站搭乘 260及1717。

To enjoy a walk among calla lilies, you can take buses No. 8 or No. 128 from MRT Shipai Station, buses No. 9 or No. 129 from MRT Beitou Station, buses No. 109,111, Red 5 or bus No. 260 from the area around MRT Jiantan Station. You can also take buses No. 260 or 1717 leaving from Taipei Main Station too.

2021竹子湖海芋、繡球花季 | 2021 Calla Lily & Hydrangea Festival

預計日期：2021/03/26~2021/04/25 (賞花期至5月底) | Date : March 26 – April 25

地點：陽明山竹子湖 | Location : Zhuzihu (bamboo lake)