Divine Trees Garden houses largest Hinoki forest in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — According to Taipei Walker, The Divine Trees Garden, located in Yilan’s Makauy Ecological Park, is the largest sacred tree garden in Asia, with nearly 100 thousand-year-old Benihi and Hinoki trees, making it the most precious forest asset in Taiwan.

Due to traffic control, you have to make a reservation for a shuttle bus before you visit the site. There are only three tours per day — half-day, one-day and two-day tours.

The area featuring dozens of oldest Hinoki boasts two circular trails, 2 kilometers and 0.9 kilometers, respectively.

You can plan your route according to your time and physical strength.

Among other highlights, 51 of the sacred trees, with each tree named as a historical figure according to its age, are currently open to the public.

You can hear the names of all the philosophers and the greatest leaders when you walk around.

For example, the Confucius sacred tree, a benihi aged 2,000-year-old, is the oldest tree in the park.

You can find three trees named Cao Cao, Sima Qian, Yang Guifei, Genghis Khan, and more.

The lively tour is awe-inspiring like taking a history course.

The Divine Trees Garden,

No.6, Sec. 4, Taiya Rd., Datong Township, Yilan County 267

Phone: 02-25152128

Opening time : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tour fee NT$570 per person (for those who live in the hotel) | NT$770 per person (The fee includes the transportation from Cilan Resort/Mingchih Resort to Divine Trees Garden