新竹人專屬粉紅花海綻放了！近九百棵櫻花樹成打卡夯點｜#Instaworthy ’sea of pink’ in Hsinchu attracts photography enthusiasts

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，隨著春天的到來，全台各地掀起一波「賞花潮」，民眾趁著春暖花開之際拍下最美的花海留作紀念，更讓不少花海景點瞬間爆紅，這次位在動物園、玻工館附近的「新竹公園」，就有近850顆櫻花盛大開放，浪漫櫻花美景成為新竹人最夯的打卡景點。

With the arrival of spring, many gardens and parks in Taiwan are hosts to a wide range of blossoming flowers.

Visitors can take advantage of the season to grab some #Instaworthy pictures, in particular, at the Hsinchu Park where around 850 cherry blossom trees have come into full bloom.

佔地廣大的「新竹公園」是孩子們最愛的遊樂天堂，除了不乏各式遊樂器材，更有大面積的草皮、樹蔭提供良好休憩場所，而今年春年「新竹公園」的河津櫻盛開，全區近850棵櫻花樹成為焦點，吸引新竹人前往賞花，還能順遊周邊的玻璃工藝博物館、春室、湖畔料亭、新竹動物園等景點。

The vast Hsinchu Park is a popular playground for children, with a variety of play equipment and a large turf of grass with ample shade provided by the trees of the surrounding area, making it a good place for relaxation.

Nearly 850 cherry blossom trees in Hsinchu Park are in full bloom this spring, attracting Hsinchu residents to enjoy the blossoms and tour the surrounding attractions such as the Glass Museum of Hsinchu City, “Glass Studio + The Pool”, the Lakeside Pavilion, and the Hsinchu Zoo.

而新竹公園中最夢幻的櫻花打卡點就屬「櫻花坡」大階梯廣場，遠看彷彿就像是一朵朵粉紅雲朵，散發浪漫氛圍，而「圓形廣場」則能夠從遠近高低各種角度拍到繽紛綻放的櫻花，享受被櫻花圍繞的美景，此外，位在麗池旁的「湖畔料亭」則是以4棟日式木造房舍配上櫻花美景，打造一秒到日本的偽出國氛圍。

The most fantastic cherry blossom spot in Hsinchu Park is the “Cherry Blossom Slope” at the grand staircase plaza, which looks like a sea of pink clouds from afar and exudes a romantic atmosphere.

The “round plaza” is a place where you can enjoy and capture the beauty of being surrounded by cherry blossoms from a variety of different angles.

In addition, the lakeside pavilion, located next to a small pond, features four Japanese wooden houses with a beautiful view of cherry blossoms, creating a pseudo-foreign atmosphere that transports you to Japan in a second.

新竹公園 | Hsinchu Park

地址 | How to get there: 新竹市東區公園路一段Sec. 1,Gongyuan Rd., East Dist., Hsinchu City 300031, Taiwan (R.O.C.)