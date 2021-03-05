Taiwan bubble milk tea takes the UK by storm

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s bubble milk has swept through Japan, the United States, and even European countries in recent years. Children and adults, regardless of nationality, can hardly resist the sweet charm of bubble milk tea.

According to a Bdaily News report published on Wednesday, a Taiwanese bubble tea shop has chosen a northeast city as its third in England for the launch of its newest outlet.

Taiwan’s famous beverage chain “Gong Cha” is expected to open its third outlet in Newcastle, a city in the northeast of England, next month, following Manchester and Liverpool.

Gong Cha reportedly operates 1,400 overseas outlets in 19 countries, including Taiwan, South Korea, New Zealand and the United States.

Taiwan bubble milk tea specialist offers various toppings, whether it’s pearls, jelly, or the signature milk foam, to bring a more sophisticated flavor to the drink.

In response to media inquiries, Justin Liew, head of Gong cha England said that: “The bubble tea trend has gripped Asia, Oceania and the US, where it is considered a Taiwanese specialty.

“Now we are excited to introduce it to the city where we are confident the product range will be very well received.”