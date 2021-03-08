星國口罩販賣機驚見貓尾？專員前往揭真相讓網友笑瘋｜S’pore mask vendor unveils trick behind cat in the vending machine

【看CP學英文】新加坡口罩販售商淡馬錫基金會 (Temasek Foundation) 近期獲得民眾舉報有一隻「貓」似乎被困在販賣機中，然結局曝光後讓網友笑翻。

A Singapore mask distributor, the Temasek Foundation, recently received a report that a cat was seemingly stuck in their face mask vending machine.

The truth, however, turned out to be slightly less dramatic.

根據淡馬錫基金會執行長Ho Ching臉書貼文表示，一名熱心的居民於週六時表示，附近的口罩販賣機似乎有一隻小貓卡在裡面，請公司動員去檢查。

According to Temasek Foundation CEO Ho Ching’s Facebook post, a concerned resident reported on Saturday that a cat appeared to be in one of their vending machines, alarming staff.

當地的小組立即前往販賣機地點，以便捕捉照片傳回本部確認，給予指令處理。

The local operation team immediately set out to investigate the issue.

Upon arrival, staff on the ground took photos and sent them back to the center for verification.

他們也在回報中表示販賣機內看起來沒有貓的蹤影，因為「沒有身體、沒有頭也沒有味道。」

They added in their report that it didn’t look like a cat as there were “no body, no head and no smell.”

檢視完照片後，資深工程師表示，其實誤以為「貓尾巴」的東西是一個偵測器道具。

After reviewing the photos, senior technicians quickly realized that what residents thought was a furry cat’s tail was actually a prop stick.

他們表示此工具是為了避免偵測器因倒影造成當機或故障的問題。

The purpose of the device was to prevent the reflection of signals from both drop sensors, which could cause interference.

這起烏龍事件也引起網友熱議，其中很多人大讚地勤人員的責任感，竟然還蹲下去聞有沒有「貓味」。

The funny incident caught the attention of social media users who jokingly praised the responsible ground staff who reported there was “no smell” of a cat.

如今，淡馬錫基金會已在新加坡提供免費、可重複使用的口罩給當地居民，也已開始自疫情爆發後第四輪的發放流程。

The Temasek Foundation which provides free, reusable face masks to Singapore citizens has conducted its fourth round of distribution since the COVID-19 outbreak began.