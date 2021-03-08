日本超霸氣紅蘿蔔爆紅！網友讚：準備參加最終決戰 | ‘Warrior carrots’ go viral on Twitter Japan

普通形態農產品不足為奇，你有看過長得像「超級英雄」的蔬菜嗎？一名日本生態農場主人日前在推特分享一系列超霸氣紅蘿蔔照片，各個擺出英雄式的Pose，引起網友熱議。

It is not surprising to see ordinary forms of agricultural products. Have you ever seen vegetables that look like “superheroes”?

A Japanese farm owner recently shared a series of deformed carrot photos on Twitter, each striking a heroic pose, causing discussions among social media users.

三月上旬正逢紅蘿蔔收成時節，而位在神奈川縣橫須賀市的「ブロ雅農園」日前在推特分享自家農園的紅蘿蔔照。

The first half of March is the carrot harvest time, and “Buromasa Farm” located in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, has shared photos of carrots from their own farm on Twitter.

該農場專門種植外觀獨特的作物，而今年有特別多奇形怪狀的紅蘿蔔，因此農場主人發揮創意，為紅蘿蔔擺Pose，並加上文字敘述。

The farm specializes in unique-looking crops, and this year there were a particularly large number of strange-looking carrots. The farm owner got creative and posted their pictures with a blurb.

園方在貼文中介紹各個紅蘿蔔，其中一條紅蘿蔔彷彿長出四肢從農田中逃出，像個硬漢挺直腰感向前行。

One of the tweets wrote: “One of the carrots seems to have grown limbs and escaped from the field, like a tough guy walking forward with a straight back.”

另一條在菜園間擺出如戰士般的姿勢，像英雄般單手搥地面。一系列照片再推特爆紅，吸引不少網友紛紛留言大讚：「它要在發貨前逃跑」、「像是要去最終決戰。」

The other one poses like a warrior in the field, pounding the ground with one hand like a hero.

The photos go viral on Twitter, attracting many praises from social media users.

One said: “it wants to escape before shipping”, while another wrote: “it’s like going to the final battle.

同時，有不少網友發揮創意，動手修圖營造出爆炸場面，讓整體更加生動。

Meanwhile, many photoshopped the photos to create explosive scenes, making them more real.