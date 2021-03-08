Instaworthy Calla Lily & Hydrangea Festival to kick off at Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — According to Taipei Walker, Every year at the end of spring, you will see many #Instaworthy photos of “calla lilies and hydrangeas” from Yangmingshan, Taipei.

The good news is that the flowers are expected to bloom early.

Local farms have also tried to come up with eye-catching art installations.

There have been swinging swings, glass swings, flower walls, angel wings, and more to attract tourists to take pictures.

For those who plan to go visiting the area, make sure to keep an eye on the news from the Department of Economic Development, Taipei City Government.

To enjoy a walk among calla lilies, you can take buses No. 8 or No. 128 from MRT Shipai Station, buses No. 9 or No. 129 from MRT Beitou Station, buses No. 109,111, Red 5 or bus No. 260 from the area around MRT Jiantan Station.

You can also take buses No. 260 or 1717 leaving from Taipei Main Station too.

2021 Calla Lily & Hydrangea Festival

Date : March 26 – April 25

Location : Zhuzihu (bamboo lake)