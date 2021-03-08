Ai Fukuhara has 3 major concerns on alleged affair: Japan media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Japanese media recently pointed out that Ai Fukuhara, a former Japanese table tennis star, has had three major concerns since her extramarital affair was unveiled last week.

If Fukuhara admits to the affair and divorce, Japanese weekly magazine Friday argues that “she will not only lose her endorsement but also have to pay damages.”

“She will probably have to give her husband Chiang Hung-chieh compensation for emotional harm, and lose the custody of her children.”

Many have, therefore, speculated that the 32-year-old athlete will firmly refuse to admit to cheating.

Regarding the media reports, Fukuhara wrote a letter on March 4 that the man she was seen hanging out with is just a friend.

Also, she emphasized that they did not live in the same room when they went out together.

She said: “I have deeply reflected on my reckless actions, and I will continue to work hard to become a helpful person in society and strive for the future development of table tennis.”

Taiwan-Japan table tennis couple Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑) and Ai Fukuhara reportedly end their 4-year marriage in January due to Chiang’s alleged verbal abuses.

On March 3, popular magazine Female SEVEN reported that Fukuhara spent the night with an attractive man in Japan. After the news spread like wildfire, Fukuhara issued a statement on March 4 to clear herself of the alleged affair.