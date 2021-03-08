Taiwan table tennis ace Chiang Hung-chieh updates social media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑) updated his social media again on Sunday, but he failed short of addressing the divorce rumors with his wife.

The 32-year-old table tennis ace shared a group photo of his team on Instagram on Sunday which he led in a physical game TV show “All-Star Sports Day.” (全明星運動會)

“The red team was officially launched,” he wrote with a strong arm emoji, three days after he issued a statement responding to his wife’s alleged affair.

Although the divorce rumors broke out during the recording of the show, Chiang has remained focused on his reality show.

His wife, Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara (福原愛), apologized on March 4 for causing a media commotion following rumors of possible divorce with her husband.

Later that day, Chiang issued a statement saying that “my love for Fukuhara has not changed since the first day we met. Released by his management company, the statement said that it has always been the common lesson of husband and wife to adjust to cultural differences.

He said: “I am very grateful to my family for their support. During Fukuhara’s absence from Taiwan, I took care of her mother and two children. I really don’t want these false gossips to hurt our close relatives.”

“There is still a long way to go, and our feelings will not disappear. Thank you for your concern. ”

The couple reportedly put an end to their 4-year marriage in January due to Chiang’s alleged verbal abuses.

As the divorce rumors have persisted, a popular magazine, Female SEVEN, revealed on March 3 that Fukuhara recently spent the night with an attractive man in Japan.