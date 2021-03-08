Taiwan reports 7 new imported cases, tally at 976

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 7 more imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 976.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the seven cases are from Paraguay, the U.K., the Philippines and Indonesia.

Case 971 and 975 are a woman and a man in their twenties from Paraguay who took a connecting flight from Dubai to Taiwan for school.

They submitted negative test results taken three days within boarding and they were placed under quarantine on arrival. Their infections were confirmed today and both cases are currently asymptomatic.

Health authorities have tracked down 63 possible contacts who were seated within a row of them on the flight to Taiwan. They are all under quarantine.

Other flight personnel who have since left Taiwan have also been notified. Case 972 is a 10-year-old Taiwanese girl who had been living in the U.K. for some time.

She was first diagnosed with the infection on Jan. 18 in the U.K. but tested negative on Feb. 27 and March 3.

She took a connecting flight from Dubai to Taiwan on March 5 and was tested and placed under quarantine upon arrival. She reported experiencing headaches on March 6 and the infection was confirmed today.

Five possible contacts who sat in the rows in front and behind her have been placed under quarantine as well. Case 973 is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties who had traveled to the U.K. for study purposes in January 2020.

She had been in contact with contracted patients while abroad and was also on the connecting flight from Dubai to Taiwan on March 5.

She submitted all the necessary documents and was placed under quarantine.

Her infection was confirmed today and 3 possible contacts have since been tracked down and asked to quarantine as well.

Case 974 is a Filipino woman in her twenties who traveled to Taiwan for work on Feb. 19. She submitted the necessary documents and was tested on March 6 when her quarantine period ended.

Her infection was confirmed today and she is asymptomatic, the CECC said.

Their possible contacts have been listed, including one who did not wear a face mask, and is, therefore, placed under quarantine.

The other two contacts are asked to practice self-health management.

The last two cases reported today are cases 976 and 977, both of whom are from Indonesia.

The two men arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 21 and submitted negative test results upon arrival.

They were placed under quarantine and tested when the period ended on March 6.

Their infections were confirmed today and as both were not in contact with others, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

As of press time, 976 cases have been confirmed so far, including 860 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 932 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.