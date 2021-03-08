‘Warrior carrots’ go viral on Twitter Japan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It is not surprising to see ordinary forms of agricultural products. Have you ever seen vegetables that look like “superheroes”?

A Japanese farm owner recently shared a series of deformed carrot photos on Twitter, each striking a heroic pose, causing discussions among social media users.

The first half of March is the carrot harvest time, and “Buromasa Farm” located in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, has shared photos of carrots from their own farm on Twitter.

The farm specializes in unique-looking crops, and this year there were a particularly large number of strange-looking carrots.

The farm owner got creative and posted their pictures with a blurb.

One of the tweets wrote: “One of the carrots seems to have grown limbs and escaped from the field, like a tough guy walking forward with a straight back.”

The other one poses like a warrior in the field, pounding the ground with one hand like a hero. The photos wentviral on Twitter, attracting many praises from social media users.

One said: “it wants to escape before shipping”, while another wrote: “it’s like going to the final battle.

Meanwhile, many photoshopped the photos to create explosive scenes, making them even more real.