Taiwan pineapples sells out in Japan despite being twice as expensive

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As China announced that it would ban the import of pineapples from Taiwan after allegedly finding “three kinds of scale insects numerous times,” starting March 1, not only did everyone in Taiwan respond to the call of eating pineapples and supporting fruit farmers, but even people in Japan snapped up pineapples from Taiwan.

A Japanese social media user recently posted a picture on Facebook, only to see that although the price of Taiwan pineapple was twice as expensive as that of pineapples from the Philippines, it was still bought out by local people.

The social media user explained that they saw two kinds of pineapples on the shelves in the vegetable and fruit area of the supermarket.

One was from the Philippines, which was priced at around $299 Japanese yen (about NT $77) each, but the pineapples from Taiwan were priced at around $599 Japanese yen (about NT$155).

However, the more expensive pineapples from Taiwan were completely sold out as opposed to its cheaper neighbor.

In addition, many social media users added photos taken from other supermarkets in Japan which showed the same “shortage” of Taiwan pineapples.

One commented that they weren’t quick enough to grab one in Kumamoto while another wrote, “It’s sold out wherever you go.”

The writer of the original post added that they thought Taiwan pineapples weren’t too expensive and planned to support Taiwan pineapples even if it was priced around $900 to 1,000 Japanese yen (about NT$230 to NT$260.