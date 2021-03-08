Sending flowers to Taiwan premier not against regulations: KMT

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Legislator Chen I-hsin (陳以信) did not violate any party regulations in gifting Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) flowers, the KMT Party Disciplinary Committee (考紀會) said on Monday.

The flower-gifting incident occurred last week when Chen showed his appreciation for the government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation and drew on his own positive experience during quarantine in Taiwan.

His actions drew criticism from certain members of the KMT party who decided to refer the friendly gesture to the opposition party’s disciplinary committee.

However, Chen explained that he has always played his role of keeping the ruling party in check as a member of the opposition party, but said he was probably the only legislator in Taiwan to have stayed in the government-run centralized quarantine center.

If the government’s policies and arrangements are adequate, they should be praised, he added, pointing to his decision to show his appreciation with flowers.

To this, Yeh Ching-Yuan (葉慶元), a member on the KMT Discplinary Committee remarked that he had already spoken to Chen about the incident on Friday, and added that no one on the board felt that presenting flowers to the Premier violated any party regulations.