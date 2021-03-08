Family of HK late star Ng Man Tat attend private funeral service

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Family of Hong Kong star Ng Man-tat (吳孟達) paid tribute to the late actor in a private funeral service on Monday, one day after the public service.

The farewell ceremony held on Monday is limited to family only.

Ng Man Tat died of liver cancer on Feb. 27 at the age of 70.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, Man Tat’s Malaysian wife Hou Shan-yan (侯珊燕) and son Wu Wei-lun (吳韋侖) showed up at the mourning hall.

According to various reports, the late star’s twin daughters born to his ex-wife, and his two brothers arrived earlier.

The private service began at 11:30 a.m.

After the ceremony, the late actor’s son Wei Lun boarded a hearse with family and friends holding the portrait of Man Tat and went to the crematorium.

On Sunday, friends in the showbiz, such as Stephen Chow (周星馳), Andy Lau (劉德華) and Sandra Ng (吳君如), all went to mourn and paid tribute to the late actor.

Man Tat’s family has always kept a low profile.

On Sunday, a special message was sent to the media.

In addition to expressing gratitude, the statement said that after Man Tat’s body was cremated, the ashes would be brought by the family to Malaysia, where his wife and children live.