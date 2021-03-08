影／來台短暫交換卻墜入愛河！法籍新住民遷台的浪漫歷程一次看 | French immigrant shares love story with Taiwanese

【看CP學英文】家鄉位於北法阿拉斯的何漫宇，大學時期曾來臺灣交換學生一年，當時的他雖已擁有不差的中文程度，但還是以更精進自己的中文為最終目標；並且對於這片土地上人們的友善熱情、日常生活的便利、以及醫療資源的普及等烙印下深刻美好的印象，也為日後成為臺灣女婿埋下伏筆。

Emmanuel Helart from French came to Taiwan as an exchange student for one year during his college years.

Although he already had a good command of Mandarine, he still wanted to improve his Mandarine as his ultimate goal.

The friendliness and warmth of the people, the convenience of daily life, and the availability of medical resources left a deep and beautiful impression on his mind.

All the aforsaid advantages of living in Taiwan are part of the reasons why he married a Taiwanese and chose to settle in Taiwan.

自認生活圈狹小，婚前曾使用交友軟體，本來希望藉由網路上的聊天能更深入臺灣文化，拓展自己的交友，卻沒想過因緣際會就此覓得良緣。2017年和老婆MiMi在法國結婚後，一起決定回到臺灣來定居。

Helart said that he used to use dating apps before he got married so that he could get deeper into Taiwanese culture and expand his social life.

However, he never thought he would find a good match through chance.

After getting married with his wife MiMi in France in 2017, they decided to come back to Taiwan to settle together.

目前除了是歐語補習班的法文老師，也視情況接任一對一的法語教學；而倆人在陸續有了兩個可愛的孩子之後，變得更加忙碌，雖偶有疲憊，卻滿是甜蜜的負荷、對未來的日子更是越來越感到篤定而踏實。

In addition to being a French teacher for European language tutorials, he also gives one-on-one French learning lessons.

The couple became even busier after having two lovely children. Although they get busy and tired, the couple are full of sweet burdens and feel more and more certain and solid about their future.