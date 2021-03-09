外媒列全球5大防疫奇蹟國　台灣名列首位！ | Taiwan ranks No. 1 as ‘pandemic miracle country’: El Mundo

【看CP學英文】西班牙第二大報「世界報」（El Mundo）昨天刊登疫情週年回顧特別報導，整理全球前5大「防疫奇蹟國家」，將台灣列在首位，並訪問衛福部長陳時中，借鏡台灣抗疫策略。

El Mundo, Spain’s second largest newspaper, published a special report on the “anniversary” of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, compiling the world’s top 5 “miracle countries” in terms of pandemic prevention, and listed Taiwan at the top of the list.

世界報以台灣、紐西蘭、韓國、日本及芬蘭為全球前5大防疫最佳國家進行「疫情週年回顧」專題報導，分析5國對抗2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）的策略，將5國稱為「防疫奇蹟國家」。

The special report was an “annual review of the pandemic” and listed Taiwan, New Zealand, Korea, Japan and Finland as the top 5 countries in the world in terms of virus-prevention.

The article analyzed the strategies of the 5 countries to determine what they did right.

世界報為此書面訪問衛福部部長陳時中，以了解台灣作法，並以「審慎以對」、「迅速應變」及「超前部署」3大重點下標。

El Mundo conducted an interview with Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to understand Taiwan’s approach, and underlined three major points, including taking the pandemic seriously, having a “rapid response” and conducting “preemptive preparedness.”

報導指出，「歐亞間國情、民情迥異，各國防疫政策需因時因地制宜，然而迅速動員、果斷決策、落實作為、統籌資源合理分配及訊息公開透明等防疫原則，值得各國參考」，肯定台灣的經驗足讓各國借鏡。

The report claimed that Taiwan’s principles of rapid mobilization, decisive decision making, implementation, rational allocation of resources and open and transparent information are worthy of reference for all countries.

陳時中以電郵向該報說明，台灣2003年對抗嚴重急性呼吸道症候群（SARS）經驗有助快速因應疫情。又因鄰近中國，台灣迅速採取3大防疫策略，包括嚴管邊境風險、高科技及大數據社區防疫策略，以及強化醫療體系。

Chen told the newspaper by email that Taiwan’s experience in fighting Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 helped it respond quickly to the outbreak.

Because of its proximity to China, Taiwan quickly adopted three major epidemic prevention strategies, including strict assessment of border risks, high-tech and big data community prevention strategies, and strengthening of the medical system.

陳時中表示，台灣中期目標是建立65%人口群體免疫力，迄今已簽署採購近2000萬劑疫苗，若疫苗供應順利，預估明年2月底前至少1500萬人將接種1劑疫苗。

Chen said that Taiwan’s mid-term goal is to establish 65% of the population’s immunity. Chen added that Taiwan has, so far, signed the procurement of nearly 20 million doses of vaccine, and said if the vaccine supply goes without a hitch, it is estimated that at least 15 million people will receive a dose of vaccine by the end of February next year.

世界報為西國第二大報，報風嚴謹、立場動見觀瞻，每日紙本及電子報日覽量達500多萬人次，電子報不重複單一讀者近2500萬人次。

El Mundo is the second largest newspaper in Spain, and has a strict style of reporting and a dynamic stance to every issue.

The daily circulation of paper and electronic newspapers reaches more than 5 million people, and the electronic newspaper is read by nearly 25 million people.