Peng Chia-Chia looks forward to paying off debt as soon as possible

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese veteran host Peng Chia-Chia (澎恰恰) took to Facebook on Monday to share that his only goal now is to speed up making money and paying off debts.

He also said that he has received new job offers and thanked creditors for their tolerance.

The 64-year-old host declared bankruptcy in a press conference in August last year.

He said that he owed NT$240 million (US$8.46 million) in debt.

Ahead of his 65th birthday in mid-April, Peng wrote that after realizing that he had reached legal senior age, he decided to make full use of next year.

Peng also said that recently a general manager wanted to find more talents and invited him to join the training work.

He wrote: “If you can find tomorrow’s stars among many young people, why not?”

“It is feasible as long as it does not deceive people or mislead others’ children. After all, training an artist is a huge project, so it is very important to lay a good foundation.”