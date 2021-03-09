Pier-2 Art Center starts to rebuilt after fire : Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai

By NOWnews | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
The fire broke out at an old warehouse in Yancheng District at about 1:04 a.m. on Tuesday. (NOWnews)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Tuesday that he hoped to rebuild the Pier 2 Art Center with which the Kaohsiung people have a deep relationship.

The fire broke out at an old warehouse in Yancheng District at about 1:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was not extinguished until 3:02 a.m., and the entire structure was burned down.

Shi-zhe (史哲), deputy mayor of Kaohsiung City, went to the scene on Tuesday to understand about the damage.

▲副市長史哲與文化局長王文翠到駁二了解自行車倉庫及本東倉庫商店受損情形。（圖／記者鄭婷襄攝，2021.03.09）
Shi-zhe (史哲, left), deputy mayor of Kaohsiung City, went to the scene on Tuesday to understand about the damage. (NOWnews)
▲本東倉庫商店的經營者李瑾倫看到10多年的心血付之一炬，十分無奈。（圖／記者鄭婷襄攝，2021.03.09）
2021.03.09） Li Jin-lun, the operator of Bendong Warehouse Store, was very helpless when she saw that more than 10 years of painstaking efforts had been burned. (NOWnews)

 

As the beams and columns of the warehouse on site were built of cypress, the fire was not extinguished until two hours later, with a burning area of about 1200 square meters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

▲高雄市消防局火調科人員持續在現場勘查，釐清火災發生原因。（圖／記者鄭婷襄攝，2021.03.09）
The fire was not extinguished until 3:02 a.m., and the entire structure was burned down. (NOWnews)