Pier-2 Art Center starts to rebuilt after fire : Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Tuesday that he hoped to rebuild the Pier 2 Art Center with which the Kaohsiung people have a deep relationship.

The fire broke out at an old warehouse in Yancheng District at about 1:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was not extinguished until 3:02 a.m., and the entire structure was burned down.

Shi-zhe (史哲), deputy mayor of Kaohsiung City, went to the scene on Tuesday to understand about the damage.

As the beams and columns of the warehouse on site were built of cypress, the fire was not extinguished until two hours later, with a burning area of about 1200 square meters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.