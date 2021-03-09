4-day Palau tour under ‘travel bubble’ expected to cost more than US$1,746

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Monday that Taiwan will establish a “travel bubble” with Palau, which could take place as soon as April.

Many travel agencies have received inquiries from the public following the announcement as Palau has always been a popular travel destination.

Also, its rich natural resources have attracted many divers.

In the past, the 4-day, 3-night Palau tour cost around NT$30,000 (US$1,047).

However, the tourism industry predicted that the cost would increase after opening the travel bubble in the future.

The tour price would probably rise to more than NT$50,000 (US$1,746), according to various reports.

Palau is located in the western Pacific region and takes about 4 hours to fly from Taiwan.

It consists of 340 islands and is rich in natural resources such as Jellyfish Lake, Blue Hole and Big Drop-off.

According to the travel agencies, when the tourism bubble opens in the future, the costs of airline tickets, transportation, hotels, etc. will inevitably increase because of the need to take the form of group entry and exit.

With the extra expenses such as COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Test, the tour will probably rise to more than NT$50,000.