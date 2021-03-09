One imported case from Honduras reported in Taiwan, tally at 977

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one more imported COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 977.

According to the CECC, the singular case is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties (case 978) who traveled to Honduras for work in May 2019.

She experienced symptoms of a stuffy nose in January 2021, and tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Jan. 6.

She was quarantined in her residence in Honduras till Feb. 19, and tested for the virus on Jan. 16, Jan. 18, Feb. 8 and Feb. 17, which were all negative.

Case 978 returned to Taiwan with a friend on Feb. 21, and was placed in quarantine at a hotel.

She was tested again on March 8 when her quarantine period ended, and the infection was confirmed today.

She is asymptomatic and her friend has been listed as the sole possible contact, the CECC said.

As of press time, 977 cases have been confirmed so far, including 861 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 932 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.