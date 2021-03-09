Henrique, Rakell propel Ducks to 6-5 win over Kings in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored three minutes into overtime, Rickard Rakell became the fourth Anaheim player in 10 years to have three or more points in consecutive games and the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 on Monday night in this season’s second installment of the Freeway Face-Off.

Henrique took a pass from Trevor Zegras and put the puck past Cal Petersen inside the near post to give the Ducks consecutive wins for only the second time this season.

Rakell had two goals and an assist. The Swedish forward has a point in six straight games, with five goals and seven assists.

Rakell gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead late in the first period when he put a wrist shot top corner inside the near post. He extended Anaheim’s lead to 5-3 late in the second with a backhand after taking a great spinorama pass from Max Comtois, who had three assists.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Ben Hutton and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who were involved in their 19th one-goal game this season. John Gibson stopped 21 shots.

Adrian Kempe had his second NHL hat trick for Los Angeles. His redirect in front with 2:32 remaining in the third period sent the game to overtime.

Kempe tied it at 1 midway through the first period after taking a centering pass behind the net from Blake Lizotte. Kempe added a power-play goal with 3:32 remaining in the second to bring the Kings to 4-3.

Dustin Brown and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Kings, and Petersen made 19 saves. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Shattenkirk opened the scoring 2:45 in with a wrist shot inside the far post. The defenseman didn’t have a goal in his first 24 games this season but has now scored in two straight.

JOIN THE CLUB

Rakell joined Saku Koivu (2012), Ondrej Kase (2018) and Troy Terry (2019) as Anaheim players with three or more points in consecutive games over the past 10 years.

INJURY REPORT

Anaheim right wing Troy Terry (upper body) and defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) were injured during the game and did not return.

Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick was scratched from the lineup with an upper-body injury after not taking part in the morning skate.

Kings coach Todd McLellan said Quick is day to day and the injury happened late in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Wednesday night in Anaheim. Then the Ducks and Kings won’t face each other until April 20, when they will play five times in 11 days.

