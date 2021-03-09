竟是億萬富翁二代！泰國男星兵役體檢曝身世 | Thai movie star revealed to be son of billionaire

【看CP學英文】泰國明星藝人除了時常出現很多學霸之外，富二代進入演藝圈的故事也十分多，但許多富二代都相當低調，讓人意外他們這種「不靠爸」的精神。

Apart from the numerous Thai celebrities who hold high degrees in education, there are also many sons and daughters of the rich entering show business. However, many of them keep a low profile, leaving fans surprised when they discover their idols’ connections to prominent families.

曾因出演泰國戲劇《名門紳士》的男星James Ma當藝人多年從未談過家世，直到他進行兵疫的體檢照流出，粉絲驚訝他的姓氏竟是泰國富豪Assarasakorn引爆熱議，他才出面坦承他的確是億萬富翁Smit Assarasakorn的親兒子。

Thai actor, James Ma, is one such celebrity. Known for his work in “Gentlemen of Juthathep” series, Ma never publicly mentioned his family or parents.

It was only later when his physical examination from his participation in Thailand’s mandatory military service was leaked did fans come to realize that his last name is the same as billionaire Smit Assarasakorn.

Assarasakorn在泰國的事業版圖相當顯赫，主要是經營珠寶業和房地產，James Assarasakorn可以說是含著金湯匙出生。粉絲得知後都十分震驚，因為James的態度始終謙虛低調，且保持如此多年都沒在公開場合提及家世，足見教養非常好。

Assarasakorn has a significant presence in Thailand, mainly in the jewelry and real estate industries, so James could be said to have been born into wealth.

After the trivia was revealed, fans were shocked to learn of the fact as James’ attitude is always modest and has always kept a low-profile. In addition, he had not mentioned his family background in his years as a public figure, which shows that he had very good upbringing.

身為泰國三台的人氣演員，James還擁有183公分的身高，是名符其實的高富帥。人生第一部主演的戲劇是《名門紳士》，而2016年以《這個平凡男子》人氣飆升，被封為「泰國國民老公」。

As one of the most popular actors in Thailand and a height of 183 centimeters, he is undeniably an attractive celebrity.

His first role as the male lead in “Gentlemen of Juthathep” saw his career pick up and in 2016, he began attracting even more attention with his performance in “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Thus, he was named the “National boyfriend of Thailand.”