Travel bubble with Vietnam hasn’t been planned yet : MOFA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials (MOFA,外交部) said on Tuesday that the Taiwan-Palau “travel bubble” will be finalized before the end of the month while the travel bubble with Vietnam has not been planned yet.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央流行疫情指揮中心) recently confirmed the establishment of the “travel bubble” with Palau.

Also, the officials held an inter-ministerial meeting on Monday to discuss details about the travel bubble, which is likely to take place as soon as April.

Larry R.L. Tseng (曾瑞利), who heads MOFA’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said on Tuesday that Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. has actively promoted the travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau since taking office.

Tseng stressed that the MOFA is currently working on it.

He added that the authorities have continued to discuss the relevant epidemic prevention measures, quarantine regulations and flight details carefully.

It is expected that the results will be available in the middle or late of March and will be announced at an appropriate time.

In addition, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that Vietnam might be the next country to establish a travel bubble.

In response to this possibility, Tseng said that although Vietnam is a very successful country in battling COVID-19 pandemic in the world, Vietnam still bans all commercial flights, except special charter flights.

Therefore, there is no planning for travel at present, he said.