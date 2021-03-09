企鵝差點成殺人鯨晚餐！跳上船驚險一瞬間畫面曝光｜Penguin escapes ‘jaws of death’, leaps onto tourist raft

【看CP學英文】觀賞南極的自然奇景是許多旅遊愛好者的夢想，而親眼目睹一場捕獵者對獵物的「水中競賽」更是難能可貴。

Getting the chance to see the natural wonders of Antarctica is a dream come true for many travel enthusiasts and witnessing a “predator versus prey” swimming race is even more so.

然而，這正是旅遊部落客馬修・卡爾斯丹和妻子安娜在南極海中央的橡皮筏上偶然撞見的畫面。

However, that’s exactly what 40-year-old travel blogger Matthew Karsten (馬修・卡爾斯丹) and his wife, Anna (安娜) happened to see as they were on a rubber raft in the middle of the Antarctic Ocean.

綜合外媒報導，這群遊客在傑拉許海峽上欣賞巍峨的冰山景色時，看到一隻巴布亞企鵝正在拼命游泳，而緊追在後的竟是一群準備進攻的殺人鯨。

According to foreign media reports, the group of tourists were on the Gerlache Strait (傑拉許海峽) taking in the view of looming icebergs when they saw a tiny Gentoo penguin (巴布亞企鵝) swimming for its life as a pod of orcas circled in for the kill.

馬修拍攝的影片中，小企鵝可見時不時的跳出水面希望以此拉開與狩獵者的距離。

In the video recorded by Karsten, the little penguin could be seen leaping out of the ocean every few minutes in a bid to gain more distance between itself and the predators.

眼見情況不對，小企鵝開始轉向遊客的橡皮艇，奮力一搏，然而第一次並沒有成功，大力地撞上船的側身後又潛入水中。不過牠仍然沒有放棄，又在嘗試一次，而一位好心的旅客也熱心的扶住牠的屁屁，幫助牠跳進船內，成功脫險。

Soon after, it decided to make a leap into the raft of tourists, but the first attempt was less than successful and it bounded off the side of the boat. However, it didn’t give up and made a second leap, to which a helpful tourist gave a hand and helped boost the penguin into the raft.

影片中，殺人鯨也在橡皮艇四周圍繞許久才放棄，讓小企鵝贏得短暫的勝利。

The orcas could be seen circling the raft a few times before leaving, resulting in a temporary win for the rescued penguin.

馬修表示此景象就像在現場看國家地理頻道一樣，而他也似乎可以感受到企鵝獲救後大鬆一口氣的快樂。

Karsten later commented that the scene was like that out of a National Geographic episode, and added that he could practically feel the relief of the tiny animal which escaped the jaws of death at the last minute.