享譽國際盛事在台灣！台東熱氣球嘉年華7月登場 | Taiwan Int’l Balloon Festival to kick off in July

【看CP學英文】2021臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華將於今年7月3日至8月8日一連37天在鹿野高台登場。

The 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival will run from July 3 to Aug. 8 at the Luye Highland for a total of 37 days.

雖然今年度主視覺尚未定案，但官方表示歷年最精彩的「熱氣球光雕音樂會」、超可愛的「巨大造型球」一樣都不會少，引起廣大旅客熱烈迴響表示相當期待。

Although this year’s main visual design has not yet been finalized, an official said that the event this year will feature the most anticipated “Hot Air Balloon Light Display Concert ” and some eye-catching giant balloons.

會選在台東的鹿野高台舉辦熱氣球嘉年華，其最主要原因是因為鹿野高台，是介於海岸山脈以及中央山脈間花東縱谷的丘陵，海拔約350公尺，又有綿延山脈環繞，此地夏季的氣流穩定，加上高台周圍都是平緩的平原地，這裡原本就深受飛行傘等飛行活動玩家青睞的夏季飛行聖地。

Located on Huadong Valley’s hills, Luye Highland is sandwiched by the Coastal Mountain Range and the Central Mountain Range. With an elevation of around 350 meters, Luye Highland has the perfect geographic conditions, including stable airflow and flat terrains, for air sports and was thus chosen as the location for hosting the festival.

假日晚間甚至還將熱氣球搬到台東各知名觀光景點如三仙台，知本等地區，舉辦多場光雕音樂會。帶領遊客白天玩熱氣球，晚上在繁星點點的星空聽音樂會。

In the evenings, hot air balloons will be displayed at several popular tourist destinations in Taitung, such as Sanxiantai and the zhiben area. The festival also features concerts for visitors to enjoy music under a starry sky in breezy summer nights.

「2021臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華」的活動內容與光雕音樂會場次資訊也將陸續公布。

Information about the “2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival ” and the light display concert schedule will be announced soon.