CNN票選八大秘境之一！老梅石槽提前鋪上「抹茶地毯」 | Laomei Green Reef starts to turn green!

【看CP學英文】每年春季迎來的不只有浪漫櫻花，在北海岸的「老梅綠石槽」也默默換上一層抹茶地毯，讓攝影愛好者、IG網美年年都衝去現場拍照打卡。

With spring around the corner, many are searching for places to see cherry blossoms in bloom across Taiwan. What’s more？You shouldn’t miss the seasonal destination “Laomei Green Reef” along the north coast of Taiwan.

The attraction features rows of stones along the shore covered by green algae, attracting photographers to seize the seasonal opportunities every year to take stunning photos.

這項台灣獨有的自然奇景更曾被CNN票選為台灣八大秘境之一。

Located in Shimen District, New Taipei city, the attraction was selected as one of Taiwan’s eight wonders by CNN.

今年因為天氣因素，讓「老梅綠石槽」提前綠了，目前已經15%轉綠，若不想人擠人現在就可以先衝北海岸拍一波。

Due to the weather, 15 percent of the “Laomei Green Reef” has turned green in advance.

If you do not want to enjoy the gorgeous natural landscapes with crowds, you should plan your trip to the north coast as soon as possible.

每到3-5月，因東北季風減弱，石灰質溝槽上會附滿石蓴、海髮絲等海藻，形成一條條「綠石槽」，總長將近2公里，平均深度50公分，尤其到了4月清明期間更美，吸引攝影師、遊客到此捕捉難得一見的奇景。

Every year, from March to May, after the northeast monsoon weekend, the algae covers the 2-kilometers-long rows of stones with vibrant green. Besides, the algae would fully cover the stones and turn even greener in April, attracting more photographers and tourists to capture the breathtaking scenery.

若是要前往賞景必須注意，石槽相當滑溜，容易摔倒受傷，且避免破壞生態，建議盡量在沙灘處欣賞。建議出發前先查詢石門地區的乾潮時間，避免撲空掃興。

If you plan to visit the green reef, you have to be careful with the slippery algae-covered rocks. It’s better to watch the gorgeous scenery on the nearby beach. Before your visit, don’t forget to check out the ebb and flow schedule!

How to get there? 新北市石門區老梅社區沿海 | Laomei, Shimen District, New Taipei City, 253