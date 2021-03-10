Turkish YouTuber strives for Taiwan’s recognition on int’l stage

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Living in Taiwan 20 years ago was a drastically different experience, and popular Turkish YouTuber, Rifat, is the perfect witness for such positive changes.

As the host for the “Foreigners Love Taiwan” event held on Wednesday by the Taipei City Archives under the Department of Cultural Affairs, Rifat told The China Post that he wants to honor and preserve the legacy and accomplishments foreigners have made in Taiwan.

It is of great importance as they have made many sacrifices for the island, he said.

“They have taught English, they have helped to develop (new) medicine and introduce new science,” Rifat explained, stressing the importance of the “cultural relationship” existing between members of the foreign community and Taiwan.

Aside from leaving behind their home countries, they have introduced Taiwan to the world through their activities and helped better the island and support local people, Rifat said.

Rifat also spoke positively about the improvements seen in Taiwan. He recalled how Taiwan has hosted an increasing string of events to attract foreigners over the past 15 years.

When he arrived in Taiwan from Turkey, there were fewer Turkish people and events where the foreign community could gather with locals to socialize and share their experience and thoughts, Rifat recalled.

Fast forward to today, he pointed out that there are “more foreigners, more events, multicultural people, more English and even more Western-style restaurants.”

When asked what Taiwanese natives can do to preserve the foreign community’s contributions here, Rifat suggested that Taiwan authorities promote the island country even more and show its culture and history on a larger international scale.

From Chinese history to language, Rifat said Taiwan’s rich culture is sure to attract more foreigners who want to learn more about this place. In that way, Taiwan can become an even more international destination and welcome land for everyone.

此「吾愛台灣」展自即日起到4月8日早上十點到下午五點開放民眾前往參觀，親眼目睹當年在台灣的外國人所創造的史蹟。

The “Foreigners Love Taiwan’ exhibition will open on March 10 and run until April 8, between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties can visit free of charge and witness for themselves the impressive legacies foreigners in Taiwan left behind.