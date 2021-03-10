在台外籍教師抽中銀行大獎　大讚：台灣是我的幸運國家！| Foreign teacher thanks bilingual bank and ‘lucky Taiwan’ for winning iPhone 12

【看CP學英文】從在便利商店買咖啡到搭乘大眾交通運輸工具，在台灣只要手中有一張信用卡就能完成各種大小事。

From grabbing coffee at convenience stores to taking the mass public transportation system, you can get practically anything done in Taiwan with just a credit card in hand.

徐瑞斐(Felix Steger)身為台北歐洲學校的外籍老師僅因為刷卡，幸運獲得兆豐國際商銀贈送的iPhone 12，他也親身體驗到信用卡多「便利」。

As a foreign teacher at the Taipei European School, Felix Steger knows first-hand just how convenient it is when he was gifted an iPhone 12 from Mega International Commercial Bank just for using it.

兆豐銀行特別選在全台首間雙語分行 –蘭雅分行– 頒發此殊榮，而之所以將雙語分行設點於此，正是因為天母為外籍人士居住密度最高的地區之一。

The coveted prize was presented by the bank’s first bilingual branch, located in Taipei’s Tianmu district which was chosen for the high number of foreign residents living there.

根據徐瑞斐所述，雙語分行對他的幫助很大，尤其是近兩年他剛來台灣中文能力尚未純熟。

According to Steger, the bank was a great help to him, especially when he first came to Taiwan nearly two years ago with less than a firm grasp of the Chinese language.

因為台灣將朝向2030雙語國家的步伐邁進，兆豐也積極的訓練第一線的櫃員皆需中英流利，以便能提供更好的服務給外籍人士。

Following the Taiwanese government’s recent initiative to become a bilingual nation in 2030, the bank trained its front desk clerks to become fluent in English and Chinese to serve their customers better.

徐瑞斐也表示，解決了語言的難關對他辦理信用卡的過程幫助不少。

Steger said the resolved language barrier was an immense help when he applied for his credit card.

由於學校已經幫他辦理帳戶，徐瑞斐坦言信用卡辦理大多託銀行的幫忙，而他同時也表示在發現每張信用卡都有可愛的圖案後非常開心，因為相較他的家鄉瑞士所發的信用卡，台灣的卡看起來更是七彩繽紛。

As he already had an account set by his school, Steger said the bank took care of most of the details. He added that he was pleasantly surprised to discover the cards all had beautiful designs, jokingly comparing them to the “ugly” ones back home in Switzerland.

當被問及他贏得手機的感想時，徐瑞斐透露自己從來沒有被抽中過任何獎品，並大讚台灣或許就是他的「幸運國」。

When asked about his thoughts on winning an iPhone 12, Steger remarked that he had never won anything before, and considered Taiwan to be his “lucky country.”

而談到近期全球疫情狀況，徐瑞斐對於台灣迅速的抗疫行動和防疫政策表示讚許，也認為自己很慶幸能在這樣的環境下繼續參加各項大型活動。

In reflection of the current pandemic crisis, Steger also praised Taiwan’s fast actions and virus-prevention measures, sharing his joy in still being able to attend large events in Taiwan.