Premier Su defends proposal to using more wells to combat drought

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) defended the proposal and effectiveness of using wells to combat drought in Taiwan on Tuesday.

Following a recent announcement from Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) regarding the use of drillings wells to combat water shortage, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) party questioned that the water lost from drilling wells surpassed the liquid drawn up by it.

To this, Su responded that it was all a misunderstanding and added that the government had invested NT$1.9 billion in the past three years to build the wells.

He pointed out that because of it, many technology parks have benefited from it; however, because of recent dire situations, some have asked the government for more help in providing water to maintain business, resulting in Wang’s recent proposal.

Su said the development three years ago opened and updated around 1,250 new and old wells, which provided more water for businesses this year than water taken from Hsinchu’s reservoir.

Su claimed that due to the effectiveness of the wells, the government is listening intently to the needs of Taiwan businesses and developing more accordingly.

As the drought continues on, Su called on everyone to reserve water.