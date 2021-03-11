Taichung MRT to start trial run on March 25: Mayor Lu Shiow-yen

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) announced Wednesday that Taichung Metro will reopen and offer free rides with electronically stored value cards from March 25 to April 23 for a trial run.

The system is expected to open to the public on April 25 officially.

On November 16 last year, Taichung MRT was put into trial operation. After six days, the metro was suspended because of a major malfunction on one of its trains.

The city government stopped the trial operation and launched a review of the system.

Lu said on Wednesday that in February this year, Taipei’s Department of rapid transit systems and Kawasaki Heavy Industries wrote to the city government, indicating that they had already repaired the faulty MRT trains.

After thorough inspections, the review committee on the Taichung MRT’s repairment confirmed on March 5 that all 18 trains had been fully repaired and were safe to go.

On April 24, service will be suspended for one day to prepare for the official opening.