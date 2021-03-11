Taiwan Int’l Balloon Festival to kick off in July

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival will run from July 3 to Aug. 8 at the Luye Highland for a total of 37 days.

Although this year’s main visual design has not yet been finalized, an official said that the event this year will feature the most anticipated “Hot Air Balloon Light Display Concert ” and some eye-catching giant balloons.

Located on Huadong Valley’s hills, Luye Highland is sandwiched by the Coastal Mountain Range and the Central Mountain Range. With an elevation of around 350 meters, Luye Highland has the perfect geographic conditions, including stable airflow and flat terrains, for air sports and was thus chosen as the location for hosting the festival.

In the evenings, hot air balloons will be displayed at several popular tourist destinations in Taitung, such as Sanxiantai and the zhiben area. The festival also features concerts for visitors to enjoy music under a starry sky in breezy summer nights.

Information about the “2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival ” and the light display concert schedule will be announced soon.