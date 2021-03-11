Singer Weng Li-you addresses sexual harassment allegations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Veteran singer Weng Li-you (翁立友) reiterated on Thursday that there is no such thing as sexual harassment, following the accusations by renowned YouTuber Cheng Chia-chen (鄭家純) in January.

Cheng, also known as the “chicken cutlet girl” (雞排妹) on Jan. 30 accused the 45-year-old singer and the chairman of a game company of sexual harassment.

In response to the accusations, Weng said that he was a victim in this incident and stressed that he has never hurt any woman or man in a press conference held on Feb. 5.

Weng stressed: “Just no, there is no vague space, and there is no such thing, which I know clearly. ”

According to various sources, Weng reportedly touched Cheng’s buttocks when she was hosting a year-end party held by a local game company.

He explained on Thursday that the event was a public place, with many pairs of eyes watching, and everyone had mobile phones, so they could shoot if they wanted.

In addition to the alleged physical contact, Cheng said that Weng told her he would start a company for her and even ask for contact information at the year-end party.

Regarding this, Weng claimed that she took his words out of context.

“What I mean is that If I have my own company in the future, I will invite her to join the year-end party.”

Weng explained that he asked for contact information is what he always does when he sees artists who perform well in the same event with him.

He would ask assistants to leave contact information for future cooperations.