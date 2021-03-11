Palau’s President to visit Taiwan on ‘Travel Bubble’ program: Ambassador

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr. will pay a visit to Taiwan, Palau’s Ambassador to Taiwan confirmed on Wednesday.

The ambassador Dilmei Louisa Olkeriil said that President Surangel is likely to visit Taiwan in late March or early April.

Olkeriil told the Central News Agency on Wednesday by email that Taiwan and Palau are still negotiating the details of the visit to Taiwan.

She stressed that Palauan travelers to Taiwan should not need to be quarantined because Palau has no reported COVID-19 cases.

Also, Palauan travelers will present a negative test for COVID-19 when they arrive in Taiwan, she added.

The ambassador said that Palau began the vaccination program in January of this year, and a medical team from United States Armed Forces is helping to implement the program.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday that the travel bubble involves the agreement between the two countries.

Chen said the two sides have long been negotiating, adding that due to the Lunar New Year and the cluster infection in Taoyuan Hospital, the progress has been delayed.

He stressed that the basic requirements and measures for epidemic prevention in Taiwan have been set and will be discussed with Palau as soon as possible.