台版矽谷公司超愛台人創意　創辦人讚：台灣是亞洲之心｜PicCollage co-founder reveals two key points that make Taiwan a haven for startups

【看CP學英文】我們經常聽到關於美國新創科技公司的成功故事，但許多人或許會很訝異其實台灣也有許多傑出的新創公司。

We often hear successful stories regarding up-and-coming tech startups in the U.S., but most would be surprised to know that there are also many exceptional startups in Taiwan.

但是到底是什麼條件讓台灣成為新創公司的首選發展地點？

But what makes Taiwan a suitable environment for starting a new business?

「台灣雖然普遍以科技聞名，但大部分的人都不知道台灣也是一個充滿創意、設計和藝術的地方。」

“Taiwan may be known for its technology, but most don’t know that Taiwan is also a place where creativity, design ideas and art are born.”

這是台灣灣新創公司PicCollage執行長和創辦人之一John Fan在與國家新創品牌「Startup Island TAIWAN」訪談中，分享對於台灣的看法。

This is what John Fan, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based company PicCollage had to say about Taiwan, during an interview with national startup brand, Startup Island TAIWAN.

在美國長大的他希望打造一個鼓勵大家發表意見，加強彼此互動的工作環境。

Having grown up in the U.S., Fan strove to foster a work environment where everyone is encouraged to speak up and interact with one another.

John表示，相對於坐在位子上空談，直接動手做才是他們公司的核心概念。

Fan also added that actively building things instead of just discussing them was also a core belief of their company.

他指出自己的「矽谷模式」公司非常喜歡聽員工的想法，也透露這樣的理念對許多人來說需要一點調適的時間。

He described his “Silicon-Valley style” company as being very open to employees’ ideas, which seemed to take some adjusting to.

John舉例，曾經有一位員工在公司工作了4個月後有一天突然驚訝的表示，原來公司是真的想聽他的想法。

Fan recalled an incident where an employee suddenly realized four months after starting their job that PicCollage truly wants to hear what he has to say.

台灣人積極學習使用新工具，並持續增進自己的技能也讓John刮目相看，而大家積極的想要展現自己的工作成果同時也令他感到非常敬佩。

Taiwaneses’ openness to learning new tools to sharpen and improve their skills really impressed Fan as well as their eagerness and ability to present their work.

John強調，台灣絕對是一個他會大力推薦親朋好友工作、創業和生活的地方。

Fan said that Taiwan is definitely a place where he would recommend to acquaintances and friends to work, begin a startup and live.

他也提到，原先一直認為大家說「台灣是亞洲之心」這句話只是一個觀光行銷噱頭，來到這裡後才真正體會到這句話多麽貼切。

He remarked that though he had always assumed the saying equating Taiwan as the “heart of Asia”, he has come to realize that in terms of location and talent, this could not be more true.

