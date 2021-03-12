尋得療癒的安棲之地！「漁光島藝術節」即將登場 | Yuguang Island Art Festival to kick off on March 27

【看CP學英文】根據新住民全球新聞網，期待許久的2021年漁光島藝術節終於要來了，該活動將於2021年3月27日至4月18日在台南舉行。

According to Global News for New Immigrants, the long-awaited 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival will run from March 27 to April 18 in Tainan.

因疫情關係，人們的身心靈都相當疲憊，也無法出國散心，故此次展覽主題為「安棲之嶼」，以沙灘、樹林、夕陽、浪花為展場，邀請藝術家利用環境特質，創造出屬於每個藝術家的療癒空間。

Due to the pandemic, people are physically and mentally exhausted, and they cannot go abroad for relaxation.

Therefore, this exhibition’s theme is “Resting Island,” using the beach, forest, sunset, and waves as the exhibition venue.

The artists are invited to use the characteristics of the environment to create a healing space.

同時，也希望每個來漁光島的人都能透過藝術家作品，轉換自己的心境，找到屬於自己的安棲之地。

Meanwhile, the organizers hope that everyone who comes to Yuguang Island can change their state of mind and find their own resting place through the artists’ works.

今年將邀請12組藝術家創作團隊打造今年漁光島藝術節，而開幕當天也會邀請樂團及歌手表演。

This year, the festival will feature 12 groups of artists. Also, the opening on March 27 will boast performances by the bands and singers.

市政府表示，藝術節期間 3 月 27 日至 4 月 18 日每日 10:00-18:00 為封島時間，封島點為漁光大橋入口處，漁光大橋禁止汽、機車進入，僅開放接駁車、當地居民、當地商家及公務用車通行，屆時民眾可免費搭接駁專車或步行進入漁光島。

Tainan city government said the island will be closed from March 27 to April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The control point is at the Yuguang Bridge entrance, which is closed to cars and scooters and is only open to shuttle buses, local residents, local businesses, and official cars.

People can enter Yuguang Island by free shuttle bus or on foot.

結束藝術節後，新住民朋友不妨可到安平老街吃台南小吃，蚵仔煎、棺材板都不容錯過喔。

After the festival, you can go to Anping old street to try Tainan street food, such as oyster omelet and coffin bread.

詳情資訊及免費接駁專車可至2021漁光島藝術節官網查詢。| For more information, visit 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival

2021漁光島藝術節 | 2021 Yuguang Island Art Festival

活動日期：3月27日 – 4月18日 | Date : March 27 – April 18

開幕日當天開始時間：3月27日下午4:00 | Opening ceremony : March 27 at 4 p.m.

How to get there? 漁光島月牙灣 | No. 114, Yuguang Road, Anping District, Tainan City, 708