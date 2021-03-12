「台南賞花攻略」來了！網美敲碗3大仙境打卡景點｜Discover the 3 most #Instaworthy flower fields in Tainan

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，進入春天後百花齊放，全台都掀起一陣賞花潮，台南也不例外，除了在3~4月期間有木棉花、黃花風鈴木、蜀葵花等豐富的美景，5~6月更迎來阿勃勒、蓮花等盛開季節，成為國旅賞花的首選城市之一。

As spring approaches, flowers gradually go into full bloom. With many seizing the moment to embark on a flower-viewing trip, Tainan has become a top destination for them.

In addition to the beautiful scenery of cotton trees, golden trumpet-tree, and hollyhocks from March to April, the blooming season of golden shower trees and lotuses from May to June makes Tainan one of the top cities for tourists to enjoy flowers.

羊蹄甲 | Mountain ebonies

台南公園每到春天都看得見成片成林的粉紅花海，目前正值盛開當中，粉紫色的花海不輸日本櫻花，成為最浪漫的打卡熱點，吸引大人小孩散步其中，更讓網美們拍照留念。

Every spring in Tainan Park, you can see a sea of pink flowers, which are currently in full bloom.

The sea of pink and purple flowers bears a striking resemblance to Japanese cherry blossoms, making it one of the most romantic hot spots for adults and children to take a walk and for influencers to take photos.

蜀葵花 | Hollyhocks

學甲光華里活動中心周邊的蜀葵田花名遠播，蜀葵因為生長高度可達1~2公尺又名「一丈紅」，今年的學甲蜀葵花文化季將在3月13日熱鬧開幕，比人還高的「蜀葵花迷宮」打造如童話故事一般場景，勢必再度掀起網美的打卡熱潮。

The fields around Xuejia District’s Guanghua Village Activity Center are famous for their hollyhock flowers. The hollyhocks are also known as “one-meter reds”, because they can grow up to 1 to 2 meters in height.

In addition, the annual “hollyhocks maze” will be open to the public starting March 13, creating a fairytale-like scene that is sure to create a craze for social media users again.

向日葵 | Sunflowers

沿著新營往東山的南314道路(原南100)到北勢寮一帶可以見到一片片向日葵花田，充滿朝氣的模樣，讓人忍不住搶拍。東山區公所配合當地自行車道啟用，推出「花現東山尋寶趣」活動，在花海中隱藏各種謎題關卡，成功解開的遊客可以上東山區公所臉書粉絲專頁，貼文打卡並留言解答，有機會抽到精美東山龍眼乾禮盒。

Traveling along the South 314 road (formerly South 100) from Xinying to Dongshan, you will come across a field of sunflowers with a vibrant look that entices many to stop and snap up some stunning shots.

In conjunction with the opening of the local bicycle path, the Dongshan District Office launched the “Treasure Hunt in Dongshan” event.

Visitors who have successfully solved the puzzle can go to the Dongshan District Office’s Facebook fan page, tag themselves and leave a comment with the answer for a chance to win a beautiful Dongshan dried longan gift box.