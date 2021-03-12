小賈斯汀邀台裔女星拍MV　網友大讚演技：快頒奧斯卡｜Taiwanese-American praised for stellar performance in latest Justin Bieber MV

【看CP學英文】小賈斯汀的最新單曲「Hold On」於三月五日發佈立即獲得網友熱烈回應。其中，網友更是大讚MV動人的故事和擔任女主角的台裔美籍葛曉潔傑出演技。

Justin Bieber’s latest single, “Hold On,” debuted on March 5 to great acclaim. Much of the praise was directed to the touching storyline behind the music video and the acting skills of Taiwanese-American actress Christine Ko (葛曉潔).

正逢此時美國不斷傳出亞裔人士遭逢歧視、攻擊的案件，更凸顯了葛曉潔的選角意義。

Amid mounting discrimination and hate crimes directed toward the Asian-American community in the United States, Ko’s casting was significant and timely.

今年32歲的她飾演小賈斯汀的戀人，在MV中因為患重病，開始經歷化療，導致男主最後為了籌備足夠的錢負擔醫療費用而搶銀行。

The 32-year-old portrays Bieber’s love interest, who had been diagnosed with a severe illness, ultimately going through chemotherapy, and leading to Bieber’s character to rob a bank to pay for the hospital bills.

葛曉潔是台灣知名歌手和演員葛元誠的女兒。她出生於芝加哥，小時候在台灣和亞特蘭大兩地區長大。

Ko, the daughter of veteran Taiwanese singer and actor Frankie Kao (葛元誠), was born in Chicago but grew up in Taiwan and Atlanta.

根據外媒報導，葛曉潔透露身為一位亞裔女演員，要在好萊塢找到自己的立足之地面臨巨大的挑戰。

According to foreign media, Ko revealed that she had faced immense difficulty finding her footing in Hollywood as an Asian-American actress.

她曾經飾演過「駭客」和「功夫少女」等刻板印象極深的角色，而對於能在小賈ＭV擔任女主角，她也在Instagram上表示感謝，並對小賈斯汀「信任她來講這個故事」感到非常開心。

Having received many stereotypical roles, including “hackers” and “Kung fu-kicking gal,” she voiced her appreciation for being cast as the female lead in Bieber’s music video, thanking the singer for “trusting [her] to tell this story.

曾飾演CBS影集「室內奇兵」艾瑪的她，也讓許多粉絲大讚她在MV中的演技，其中一位便寫道：「葛曉潔真的太用心詮釋角色了。她值得一個奧斯卡大獎。」

Fans also praised the actress who is most famous for her role as Emma in the CBS sitcom “The Great Indoors,” with one quoted by foreign media commenting, “Christine Ko didn’t have to go that hard, she deserves an Oscar.”

憑著她在這支MV中出色的演技，很多人都期待著未來能在大螢幕上看到她更多的作品。

With her stellar performance in this music video, many are expectant to see more of her on the big screen.