First Mazu pilgrimage flight to take off in May

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The first in-flight Mazu Pilgrimage in Taiwan will debut on May 9.

According to various reports, the temples in North, Central and South Taiwan have participated in the event and five flights will each take six Mazu statues and 180 pilgrims over Taiwan.

Ringo Lee (李奇嶽), chairman of Chung Hsing Travel Service, said on Thursday that Mazu Pilgrimage in Taiwan is mostly on foot, while the pilgrimage in Penghu is by boat, but no one has ever planned an air pilgrimage.

Lee decided to cooperate with Tigerair Taiwan to launch the first in-flight pilgrimage ever.

The flights are expected to fly south along the eastern coast after taking off from Taoyuan Airport, and then fly north along the western region.

On the way, Mazu will pass through the off-shore islands such as Penghu, Kinmen, Mazu and finally returned to Taoyuan Airport.

The flight is expected to take three and a half hours.