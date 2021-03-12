Jolin Tsai announces three more Taipei concerts in April

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) on Friday announced three new concerts slated on April 23-25 at Taipei Arena.

The tickets for the extra Taipei concerts on “Ugly Beauty World Tour” will go on sale on March 28 at 15:28 on KKTIX.

Also, Tsai said that special limited ax-shaped hand lamps will be given out to the first 300,00 concertgoers for the extra Taipei concerts.

In addition, the video documenting the performance by Tsai and the special guest Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) in the concert last year was released on Jolin’s official YouTube at noon on Friday.