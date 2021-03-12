Six imported cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 984

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported six more imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 984.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from the U.S., the Philippines, France and the U.K.

Case 980 is a Mexican man in his twenties who lived in the United States and arrived in Taiwan for work on Feb. 13.

He had previously developed symptoms including a sore throat on Jan. 20 while in the U.S., and tested positive for the virus two days later.

He was later tested twice again on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, and both results came back negative.

He was under quarantine when he arrived in Taiwan and practiced self-health management until March 6. For work purposes, he acquired another test on March 10 and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic, and 16 possible contacts have been listed and are practicing self-health management.

Case 981 is a migrant worker in his thirties from the Philippines who traveled to Taiwan for work purposes on Feb. 17.

He submitted the required documents prior to boarding his flight, and was placed under quarantine upon arrival.

He was tested on March 2 when the quarantine period ended, and the test results were negative.

After undergoing the 7-day self-health management, he was tested again on March 10 and the infection was confirmed today.

He is also asymptomatic and 3 possible contacts have been tracked down with two under quarantine and the other under self-health management.

Case 982 is a French man in his fifties who arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 12 for work.

He also submitted all the necessary documents, and underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine and 7-day self-health management.

Prior to returning to his home country, he acquired another test on March 10 and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 982 is also asymptomatic and three possible contacts have been asked to quarantine.

The CECC are still investigating his activity history during his time in Taiwan.

Case 983 is a British man in his forties, and had previously tested positive for the virus on Jan. 1 in the U.K.

He traveled to Taiwan for work on March 10 and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

He was tested a day later and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and passengers who sat within two rows of him have been placed under quarantine.

The last two cases reported today are case 984 and 985; both of which are from the Philippines and in their twenties.

They arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 17 and submitted all required documents. After undergoing quarantine, they were under self-health management to March 10.

For work purposes, they acquired another test on March 11 and the infections were confirmed today.

Both are asymptomatic and 12 possible contacts have been tracked down, the CECC said.

As of press time, 984 cases have been confirmed so far, including 868 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 942 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.