IKEA Dunhua Store to close doors on April 26

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Social media users and shoppers reacted on Monday to the news that IKEA Dunhua North Road Store will close its doors on April 26, including people from Tainan and Hsinchu who expressed hope that the Swedish multinational would open local outlets there.

The company, which announced the sad news on Sunday, thanked Taipei residents’ support over the past 23 years in a statement: “IKEA Dunhua North Road Store was the starting point for many people to meet IKEA.”

“Together, we have gone through important life stages such as student life, renting a house and moving out, getting married and buying a house, and welcoming a new life,” the company said.

“We sincerely invite everyone to come to IKEA Dunhua North Road Store over the next few weeks to reflect on these wonderful 23 years,” the statement continued.

The news created an avalanche of messages on social media in which users expressed their sadness at the surprise announcement. As of Monday morning, 25,000 people had reacted to the news, and nearly 5,000 messages had been shared with more than 4,000 people.

Despite their sadness, many express hopes that IKEA would open new outlets in various counties and cities where they live. Among them, “Hsinchu” and “Tainan” were the most popular destinations.

“Hsinchu should come first, and then Tainan should be next” and “Let’s push for Hsinchu City! ” social media users said. ” Please give priority to Hsinchu “; ” Hsinchu needs one! You can build it anywhere”; “Do you want to open Hsinchu or not? There are really not enough pick-up shops in Zhubei”; ” Welcome to Hsinchu City to set up a shop” they added.

People from Tainan also left messages one after another: “We should support Tainan first”; “every open space in Tainan is prepared for IKEA”; “Tainan people and IKEA are connected”, “Tainan has taken off, you haven’t come yet”; “Tainan welcomes you”; ” If you come to Tainan, you won’t regret it. Come on “.

So far, IKEA has six branches in Taiwan, including the Dunhua North Road Store, the Xindian Store, Xinzhuang Store, Taoyuan Store, Taichung Store and Kaohsiung Store.

A new Taoyuan store opened next to the HSR Qingpu Station, Taoyuan last year, and the Taoyuan store, which was originally located opposite Wuling High School, also announced the closure as a result. As IKEA Dunhua North Road Store announced that it would turn off its lights, social media users have also expressed hopes that the upcoming Neihu store will open soon.