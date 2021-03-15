星國狗狗坐機車包緊緊　網友全融化：小肉掌太犯規｜Cool S’pore dog rides with style with owner

【看CP學英文】一位新加坡籍網友近期捕捉到一隻可愛的汪星人開心地坐在一位機車騎士的後座照，讓人不驚想到台灣近期流行的「狗狗坐機車」現象，引網友熱議。

Singapore dogs are now catching up with the latest “trend” in Taiwan as a social media user from the Southeast Asian country recently spotted a cute pet riding pillion with its owner on the road.

照片中，狗狗戴著黑色、近似護目鏡的墨鏡保護雙眼，而全身也被主人緊緊地包在後背包裡，以防牠在行駛中跌落。

The dog wore dark, goggle-like shades to protect its eyes and was wrapped up tightly in a backpack to reduce its risk of falling off the motorcycle.

據臉書社團「發現狗狗」所述，此張照片是在新加坡中部大巴窑區的道路上捕捉到的。

According to the photo shared on Facebook page, “Dogspotting,” the picture was taken along a road in Toa Payoh, located in the central region of Singapore.

分享照片的網友表示她從未在等紅燈的時候感到這麼喜悅，並開心地點出狗狗的小肉掌還伸出背包中，輕扶在主人的肩膀上，彷彿給予他鼓勵。

The social media user who shared the post commented that she had “never been this happy at a stoplight” while pointing out that the dog’s cute paws, which were resting on its owner’s shoulder, was the highlight for her.

當地媒體更是報導，相較於看到狗狗從車子中探頭而出，在新加坡見到狗狗坐在機車後面是極為罕見的。

Local media also reported that dogs sitting on the back of motorcycles were a comparatively rare sight in Singapore. They are more often spotted with their heads poking out of vehicles.

「發現狗狗」的臉書社團主要目的為讓網友分享自己不認識的狗，並將牠們的照片貼到社團中，讓其他人可以給予狗狗們讚賞。

The main objective of the Facebook group “Dogspotting” is for social media users to share snaps of other people’s dogs and share them with the rest of the community where dog-lovers can heap praise on them.

由於此網頁觸及到近181.1萬世界各國的愛狗人士，這位帥氣的狗兒馬上引來眾多人的注意，其中一位也表示狗狗帥氣的程度已經超越他本人了。

As the page reaches around 1.8 million social media users, the cute dog immediately attracted the attention of many, with one writing that the dog’s “cool factor” is already higher than theirs.

更有一位激進的愛狗人士表示未來打算直接在路旁邊紮營，以期待未來有機會親眼看到新加坡最酷的狗。

Another dog-lover even dramatically stated that they will now camp out at the site where the dog was spotted in the hopes of getting a closer glimpse of it.