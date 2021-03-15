影／香港最熱門小吃料理是它？師傅曝超Q魚丸背後製程｜Hong Kong ‘fishball master’ reveals secret behind tasty dish

【看CP學英文】魚丸是香港餐館中最受歡迎也最常被點的料理之一。

Fishballs are one of the most popular dishes in Hong Kong.

這道傳統的廣州料理是由魚漿做成的，最初是以潮州式的方式料理。

The traditional Cantonese dish, which is made with fish paste, is usually served in Chiu Chow style.

煮好的白色魚漿最後會被放進清淡的湯麵中，供顧客食用。

The white, boiled fish paste is then plopped into noodle soup to be served to customers.

不同的烹飪方式爾後相繼而出，其中油炸版也在此時誕生。

Different cooking methods were later introduced, and a deep-fried version was born.

據香港最有名的「魚丸大師」林羅平 (Lam Law-ping)所述，製作好吃的魚丸最具挑戰性的是「攪拌的過程」。

According to Lam Law-ping, one of the most renowned “fishball masters” in Hong Kong, the most challenging part of making tasty fishballs is the “stirring process.”

對他而言，手工攪拌魚漿需要一番功夫的，一定要輕輕攪拌，因為這樣才能讓魚丸Q彈鬆軟。

To him, stirring the fish paste by hand takes hard work, and making sure to stir it gently is crucial as that makes the fishballs fluffy.

「要不然，魚丸會硬到咬不下去」林羅平說。

“Otherwise, the fishballs become too tough to chew,” Lam added.

為了讓他的魚丸能讓顧客覺得彷彿吃到童年的味道，林羅平會在製作魚丸中加入碎冰以保留魚的鮮味。

Wanting to make them taste just like the ones people ate in their childhood, Lam adds crushed ice to preserve the fish’s natural flavor during the grinding process.

近日，香港每日會吃掉約3億個魚丸，而林羅平也表示只要踏進一間小吃，你很有可能會至少聽到一次「請給我一碗魚丸麵！」

Today, around 300 million fishballs are consumed in a day, and Lam added that when you enter an eatery in Hong Kong, you will be likely to hear “give me fishball rice noodles, please,” at least once