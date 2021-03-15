Taiwan reports five more imported cases, tally at 990

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported five more imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 990.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from the Philippines and France.

Case 987 is a Filipino woman in her thirties who arrived in Taiwan for work on Feb. 28. She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding her flight and was placed under quarantine upon arrival.

She was tested again on March 13 when her quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today. She is currently asymptomatic, and no possible contacts have been listed.

Case 988 is a French man in his fifties. He is a co-worker of case 982. He arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 13 and submitted all necessary documents.

He finished his quarantine period and self-health management on Feb. 3, and acquired another test on March 12, the results of which came back negative.

He was alerted by health authorities a day later as a contact of case 982 and was tested again. The infection was confirmed today.

Case 982 had 8 possible contacts listed, among which 6 have been tested.

Out of the six, only Case 988 tested positive.

Case 989 is a Taiwanese man also in his fifties, who traveled to the Philippines in January 2019. He was extradited on March 12 and returned to Taiwan with a negative test result taken within three days of boarding.

He was tested while under quarantine in Taiwan and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and 14 possible contacts who sat within two rows of case 989 are all under quarantine.

Meanwhile, case 990 and 991 are migrant fishermen from the Philippines, who are both in their twenties.

They arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 26 for work and submitted all necessary documents.

They were tested on March 13 when their quarantine periods ended, and the infections were confirmed today.

Both cases are asymptomatic, and five possible contacts have been traced by the CECC; they are under self-health management.



As of press time, 990 cases have been confirmed so far, including 874 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 951 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.