CECC advises certain groups of people against getting AZ vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Monday listed three groups of people against receiving the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shot.

According to CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), those who are allergic to certain ingredients in the vaccine, those who display severe symptoms of allergies after being administered a shot of the vaccine, and children 18 or younger should not receive the AZ vaccine.

Also, people with acute illnesses often accompanied by fever or infection should withhold from getting the vaccine.

In addition, groups of people should further undergo a risk assessment before deciding whether or not to receive the vaccine, including people with thrombocytopenia or any clotting abnormality, such as hemophiliacs and immunocompromised people.

If you are being treated with immunosuppressive agents, or if you are pregnant, believe to be pregnant, or if you are breastfeeding, you should also consult with a professional before receiving the shot.

Those with a common cold and no fever should consult with a doctor prior to getting the shot too, Chuang said, adding that necessary medical supplies will be on standby should there be any allergic reactions.

Those who receive the vaccine are advised to stay an additional 30 minutes to see if there are any negative side effects following the shot.